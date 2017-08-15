Are Gay Men Helping Contribute To Rape Culture

A few weeks I posted an article on a sexual assault survivor coming forward about his experience. The interesting thing about the article was the comments, and it got me thinking, are gay guys helping perpetuate rape culture?

A few of the comments were “he had it coming,” “he probably didn’t remember saying yes and was trying to deny it after,” “he must have enjoyed it” The comments made it seem as if rape was acceptable and he should just go with it. That because he had been out drinking, his inhibitions were down, and this is what he really wanted. As if being drunk and not in his right mind, is still an okay state to be in to give consent. Commenters were putting the blame on the victim, furthering the cycle that people shouldn’t come forward with sexual assault or abuse allegations.

The man is straight, but wants everyone to be able to come forward and see their abusers charged for their crimes. He saw his abusers walk free as there was no concrete evidence, and hope that it does not continue or happen to anyone else.

It honestly baffles me. In 2017, people still need to be reminded that rape isn’t acceptable in any form., whether penetration happened or not. Also, and I don’t think this is true, if he were to consent at one point and then change his mind, the fact he changed his mind should stand. It goes for anyone out there having sex. More than most of the population. I would expect gays to understand that sex doesn’t always pan out in the bedroom as one would expect. Also, when not done correctly, anal sex can be painful and should never be forced on anyone.

I’ve been very curious why this seems acceptable and people are unwilling to believe his story. As I dig deeper into the things I’ve seen and heard, it seems like the idea of rape is prevalent in a lot of society. I remember years ago reading a story about a guy saying the only way he could get sex is if he went to a cruising place and let himself get raped. I’ve had stories from Tumblr shared with me that involve rape, as if it is acceptable and deep down all guys enjoy it.

There are a lot of things that could lead to this idea of accepting rape. It’s partly taboo, some people do like the idea of being submissive. Yet there is a huge difference between what is BDSM and rape.

It would be great to see more people be more vocal about rape accusations and coming to the victims side. Whether the victim is male, female, questioning, gay, straight, lesbian, trans, we should step up and make a case that we aren’t going to allow rape or allow the stereotypes continue to prevail.

The opinions expressed here by Instinctmagazine.com columnists are their own, not those of Instinctmagazine.com.