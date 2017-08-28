Are Kathy Griffin & Anderson Cooper Still Friends? One Of Them Admits The Friendship Is Over

Kathy Griffin's infamous photo of herself holding a fake, bloodied Donald Trump head is hard to forget. Ever since then, her career has been in crisis management mode.

She has apologized although many said she should not have, she has held several emotional press conferences, and she has lost sponsors, jobs, fans and close friends. Is Anderson Cooper one of them? In July, he did say they were still friends, but things apparently have changed. Who cut the ties?

Throught her unfortunate trumpcapade, Griffin did receive support from others.

Hollywood stars like Jim Carrey, who said it’s her job as a comedian to “cross the line at all times.” Jamie Foxx also stuck up for her, telling Entertainment Tonight, “Listen, as comedians, sometimes you do go beyond, past the line. I still love Kathy Griffin. She went past the line, she’ll pay for it in the way she pays for it, and we’ll go out and we’ll laugh with her again.” - huffpost.com

So did Cooper support her?

For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate. — Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper) May 31, 2017

I mean my friends have given me criticism before, but they have remained friends. It seems that Anderson left Griffin alone for too long and she called it off?

Will these besties get back together?

Were they every truly besties or was it all for show? the NYE show?

h/t: huffpost.com, Entertainment Tonight