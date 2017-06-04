Ariana Grande & Miley Cyrus Duet At 'One Love Manchester' Benefit Concert

Justin Bieber wasn't the only one who had us in tears, today.

Ariana Grande & Miley Cyrus also tugged at every one of our heartstrings with their moving duet cover of "Don't Dream It's Over," at the One Love Manchester concert held to benefit the victims of the recent Manchester terror attack.

Watch:

As you can see, the Twitterverse was deeply moved by the duet:

miley and ariana have such a beautiful friendship i am really crying #OneLoveManchester pic.twitter.com/khvloftf7y — kara (@sloansavery) June 4, 2017

H/T: Perez Hilton