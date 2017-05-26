Ariana Grande To Return To Manchester

Ariana Grande has announced that she would be returning to Manchester to perform a benefit concert for the families of those who lost their lives in the in the bombing of her last concert.

Grande made this announcement on twitter in a statement that said:

"I'll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families."

This announcement comes after Grande was criticized by multiple celebrities for flying home immediately after the attack and not staying to support her fans.

One name in particular, Piers Morgan, started making headlines just a few hours ago for saying that it, "might have been nice if Ariana Grande had stayed."

Some, like Milo Yiannopoulos, have even gone so far as to say that it she's "pro-Islam and anti-America."

Ariana Grande's manager however says that she deeply cares and is devastated by the attack:

"Tonight our hearts are broken. Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack."

In preparation for the benefit concert, Grande posted a link to a local fundraiser established by the Manchester Evening News. That effort had already raised nearly £1.7 million.

h/t: Pink News