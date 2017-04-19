Arizona State Univ: Students Organize Anti-Trump Protest Instead Of Taking Final

As students across the nation are preparing to sit in libraries and dorm rooms for countless hours to study for their finals, students in Arizona are planning on being out of the classroom and in the streets in order to pass their course end assessment.

An Arizona State University professor has allowed a group of students to organize anti-Trump protests instead of taking the final exam in their human-rights class. Angeles Maldonado, a professor at the university, has given her class taking Global Politics of Human Rights an option – either take an exam or start a group project, The Arizona Republic reported. A group of about 20 students decided to create a project and the best way to do it would be to start an anti-Trump demonstration to voice their concerns about the perceived human rights violations by the administration. “The class decided that as a group project they wanted to make their voices heard about the issues that are affecting them today, so instead of just reading about the human-rights violations, they’d speak out about the current violations that are happening,” said professor Maldonado, adding that it was her duty to support the students’ decision.

“Wall Against Hate” was the topic of the demonstration, to stand against President Trump’s policies; his plan to build THE WALL and his desire to heavily enforce immigration laws.

The protest that eventually attracted other bystanders also highlighted other issues such as gay rights, women’s rights, Black Lives Matter, and the prison system.

What better class than Global Politics of Human Rights and what better way to show that you learned something than applying that knowledge in the real world, rather than on paper.

What do you think?

A good way to practice what you learned?

Better than a final?

Is it still a final, just one that's "out of the box?"

Will applications go up for ASU this year?

h/t: heatst.com