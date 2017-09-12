Armie Hammer Explains His Love For Henry Cavill’s Nipples
Instinct Staff | September 12, 2017
Armie Hammer couldn't help himself when he left a compliment on Superman's Instagram page.
Commenting on Henry Cavill's scruffy chest, Hammer put it simply:
"Nice nipples..."
And what inspired him to make the public declaration?
Speaking with ET Canada, Hammer explained:
"Yeah, well, when you see a nice set of nipples you gotta say something, right? See something, say something.”
Words to live by!
Add new comment