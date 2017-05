Armie Hammer Got Excited During His Makeout w/ Leonardo DiCaprio

Andy Cohen got all the tea on sexy Armie Hammer's on-screen kisses with Leonardo DiCaprio in J. Edgar!

From Gay Star News:

Cohen: ‘Did he have good breath?’

Hammer: ‘Sure.’

Cohen: ‘Did he use his tongue?’

Hammer: ‘No, no tongue. Respect.’

Cohen: ‘Were his lips soft?’

Hammer: ‘Yes.’

Cohen: ‘Was your wife jealous?’

Hammer: ‘YES.’

Cohen: ‘Were his eyes even dreamier up close?’

Hammer: ‘Yes’ (nodding his head up and down)

Cohen: ‘(Was there) any boner or partial boner?’

Hammer: Deep breath. ‘Yes.’

But the actor did not completely kiss and tell. He does not let on whether the boner was partial or total.