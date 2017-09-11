Armie Hammer Has Epic Response To James Woods' Dis Of Gay Romance, 'Call Me By Your Name'!

James Woods has been trolling, pulling homophobic stunts on social media, as of late.

Over the weekend, the actor tweeted to criticize the age difference in gay romantic film, "Call Me by Your Name," which focuses on the love story of 24-year-old man, and a 17-year-old boy.

Woods writes:

As they quietly chip away the last barriers of decency. #NAMBLA https://t.co/WqAnYxB604 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 11, 2017

As the ultimate clap back, the film's star Armie Hammer levied an epic response:

Didn't you date a 19 year old when you were 60.......? — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) September 11, 2017

More from The Wrap:

After many chimed in, calling it things like “moral decay. depravity. evil” and “so sick,” Hammer shut down Woods with one simple tweet. Woods is an odd one to object to the characters’ age difference in the film. According to Business Insider, Woods started dating Ashley Madison when she was just 19 years old. He was 59 at the time. They split seven years later, and Woods started dating 20-year-old Kristen Bauguess when he was 66. According to multiple media reports, the couple is still together. The lush coming-of-age drama from Luca Guadagnino (“A Bigger Splash”) stars Timothee Chalamet as an American teenager living in Italy with his family. They take in a handsome American student in Hammer, who serves as an academic assistant to Chalamet’s professor dad.

On Twitter, many cheered on Hammer's response:

YAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAS ARRRMIEEEE pic.twitter.com/vr3f4vxIzc — Call Me By Ur Name™ (@Caarmsssss) September 11, 2017

Drag him, Armie Hammer!