Armie Hammer Responds To Critics Of The Gay Age Gap In 'Call Me By Your Name'

Armie Hammer has a response for critics of the age gap in his new picture, Call Me By Your Name.

The film follows the summer romance shared by an American student in his mid-20s (Hammer), and a 17-year-old Italian son of a professor (Timothée Chalamet).

Hammer told the Hollywood Reporter:

"We weren’t trying to make some salacious, predatory movie. "The age of consent in Italy is 14. So, to get technical, it’s not illegal there. Whether I agree with that or not, that’s a whole ‘nother Oprah, you know?"

Hammer did admit that if he had a 17-year-old son or daughter, he'd "probably" be uncomfortable if they dated someone in their mid-20s.

He continued:

"But this isn't a normal situation: The younger guy goes after the older guy. The dynamic is not older predator versus younger boy."

You may recall that this isn't the first time Hammer has publicly defended the age gap in Call Me By Your Name.

In September, actor James Woods tweeted to criticize the film, writing:

"As they quietly chip away the last barriers of decency."

Hammer tweeted in return:

"Didn't you date a 19 year old when you were 60.......?"

Watch the film's trailer:

H/T: Gay Star News