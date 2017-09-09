Armie Hammer Says He Almost Passed On His Role in "Call Me By Your Name"

Screenshot / via Youtube @SonyPicturesClassics

The cast and crew of Call Me By Your Name are out making the rounds to get more publicity for the upcoming gay romance movie.

One such event that was visited was the Toronto Film Festival. After having a screening of the movie, a press conference was held in which lead actor Armie Hammer confessed that he originally was afraid to take the role of 24-year-old academic Oliver.

"I was a little nervous about all the nudity that was originally in the script. And I had images of my daughter being at school, and she's 13 years old, and people are teasing her and printing out pictures of my penis and, I thought, 'Oh man!" Hammer recalled

But, after talking with the film’s director Luca Guadagnino, Hammer was convinced to take the challenge of the role on.

And the role is an interesting one.

The film’s story is actually an adaption of original novel of the same name by Andre Aciman. The story takes place in 1983 and follows a 24-year-old American student who has a summer romance with a 17-year-old Italian teenager.

The novel has been praised by multiple critics and won the 20th Lambda Literary Awards for General Gay Fiction. To go with that, the movie adaption of Call Me By Your Name is becoming a hot topic to talk about ahead of its official November 24th release. And perhaps the film couldn’t have come at any better a time as the film’s actors pointed out.

"In the States right now, where we are struggling with a crackdown on life, to make this kind of movie, with the explicit lack of a violent aggressor, is maybe the strongest antidote that there could be," said Hammer's co-star Timothee Chalamet said.

"It's a crazy, bizarre, weird and scary world," Hammer added, "And anytime you can infuse a little bit of beauty and remind people that, yes, things might be terrible somewhere else, … but you will feel like you're having a summer vacation if you watch this movie, and just that bit of escapism can be nice too."

