Armie Hammer Talks Going Nude To Shoot 'Call Me By Your Name'

By now, you've probably heard about Call Me By Your Name, the forthcoming feature-film that tells the story of a romantic affair had between a 17-year-old young man (Timothée Chalamet), and a 24-year-old academic played by Armie Hammer.

Having spent days shooting the film in the nude, Hammer expressed his concern about what might happen when the footage surfaced in later years.

Speaking at the film's screening at the Hamptons International Film Festival, he previously said:

"I was a little nervous about all the nudity that was originally in the script. And I had images of my daughter being at school, and she's 13 years old, and people are teasing her and printing out pictures of my penis and, I thought, 'Oh man!"

Although audiences won't see much more than his bottom in the film due to "no frontal nudity clauses" signed by both him and Chalamet, Hammer said that shooting in the buff was at first a big step out of his comfort zone.

Speaking to IndieWire, he said:

“We spent several days shooting this movie completely nude. “After the first take you really how silly all the nerves are that you’ve built up about this thing.”

Hammer also spoke about his Twitter exchange with conservative actor James Woods.

You may recall that Woods tweeted to criticize the age gap between the film's central characters.

To which Hammer had an incredible reply.

Hammer told IndieWire: