Armie Hammer, Timothee Chalamet Talk Passionate Make-Out Sesh With Ellen

Call Me By Your Name stars Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet recently stopped by Ellen to talk about their new film, and ended up telling a story about their steamy first rehearsal.

After Ellen heaped a great deal of praise on the film, the co-stars gave a synopsis of the storyline for audience members unfamiliar with the picture.

That segued into a story about the actors' first rehearsal, which just happened to be a passionate make-out session and roll in the grass.

Said Hammer:

"We get to the page in the script and all it says is, 'Elio and Olliver roll around in the grass, making out.' "And we kind of look at each other like, 'Alright, here we go.'"

Hammer continued:

“We’re making out, and making out, and making out, and no one’s saying stop, and all of a sudden we both kind of stop and look, and [the director] had just walked away and left us right there, rolling around in the grass."

Watch:

Hammer also shared with Ellen his new found love for short shorts.

Armie Hammer told me all about his new love of short shorts. pic.twitter.com/eiMB55ZkQw — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 29, 2017

H/T: Towleroad