Armie Hammer's Short Shorts Couldn't Hide HIs Privates In 'Call Me By Your Name'

Armie Hammer rocks short shorts in Call Me By Your Name, and we're pretty happy about that.

But it would appear as though that particular choice in costume might have led to some awkward editing moments.

You see, it was discovered that the shorts caused a bit of a wardrobe malfunction, in that they drew attention to Armie's package.

Not wanting to deal with an X-rating, some post-production magic was used to clean things up.

Armie explained to Andy Cohen on Sirius XM:

“There was a few times where they had to go back and digitally remove my balls from the movie. “They were short shorts...what are you gonna do?”

Watch: