Artist Imagines Disney Princes, Villains As RuPaul's Drag Race Queens

Talented artist Isaiah Stephens has, in the past, depicted Disney Princes in love.

He's also given Disney Princes a 'Magic Mike' stripper makeover.

And now in his latest series, he's reimagined Disney Princes and Villains as queens on the RuPaul's Drag Race main stage.

He writes:

"I personally think that Rupauls Drag Race is one of the best shows on television. To see what some of these queens can do is simply incredible. You don’t have to be gay or a woman to appreciate talent. What these contestants can do with just makeup and wit is pure magic. And what’s more magical than Disney?!

"A friend of mine was making fun of all of the Disney mashups that I do and essentially threw this idea at me as if it were completely ridiculous. And it is! But it’s also pretty amazing! What would happen if they ditched there swords and boots for sequins and blush?

"I’ve illustrated some of my favorite Disney Fellas as if they were contestants on RuPaul’s Drag Race! Here’s what I came up with!"