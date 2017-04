This is pretty perfect! Instagrammer Andhika Muksin is turning celeb photos (paparazzi shots, Insta pics, film stills, etc.) into Disney characters in pop culture scenarios!

We've got so many faves! Check them out!

A post shared by Andhika Muksin (@andhikamuksin) on Mar 8, 2017 at 6:54pm PST

Coachella fun!

A post shared by Andhika Muksin (@andhikamuksin) on Apr 18, 2017 at 7:54pm PDT

A post shared by Andhika Muksin (@andhikamuksin) on Apr 20, 2017 at 7:37pm PDT

Gay romance!

A post shared by Andhika Muksin (@andhikamuksin) on Mar 27, 2017 at 8:06pm PDT

A post shared by Andhika Muksin (@andhikamuksin) on Mar 17, 2017 at 6:25pm PDT

Gotta love a paparazzi shot!

Love these!!

(H/T: Cocktails and Cocktalk)