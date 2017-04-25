Artist Vandalizes Posters, Dehumanizes Caitlyn Jenner As Stephen King's 'It'

Well this is disturbing.

A conservative self-described street artist called Sabo vandalized bus posters around Fox Studios by defacing promos for Stephen King's IT and superimposing Caitlyn Jenner's image on them.

Sabo managed to dehumanize Jenner in the process.

"IT" by SABO

I HAVE NOTHING AGAINST GAYS OR TRANSEXUALS JUST STOP TRYING TO NORMALIZE IT. THANK YOU ... pic.twitter.com/37Mg5iLzsq — unsavoryagents (@unsavoryagents) April 23, 2017

This goes beyond critiquing Jenner's politics. This is gross.

(H/T: NNNext)