Artist Vandalizes Posters, Dehumanizes Caitlyn Jenner As Stephen King's 'It'
Instinct Staff | April 25, 2017
Well this is disturbing.
A conservative self-described street artist called Sabo vandalized bus posters around Fox Studios by defacing promos for Stephen King's IT and superimposing Caitlyn Jenner's image on them.
Sabo managed to dehumanize Jenner in the process.
TONIGHT ON TUCKER CARLSON!!! pic.twitter.com/jXIamjF4Pi
— unsavoryagents (@unsavoryagents) April 24, 2017
"IT" by SABO
I HAVE NOTHING AGAINST GAYS OR TRANSEXUALS JUST STOP TRYING TO NORMALIZE IT. THANK YOU ... pic.twitter.com/37Mg5iLzsq
— unsavoryagents (@unsavoryagents) April 23, 2017
This goes beyond critiquing Jenner's politics. This is gross.
(H/T: NNNext)
