Artist Vandalizes Posters, Dehumanizes Caitlyn Jenner As Stephen King's 'It'

Instinct Staff | April 25, 2017

Well this is disturbing.

A conservative self-described street artist called Sabo vandalized bus posters around Fox Studios by defacing promos for Stephen King's IT and superimposing Caitlyn Jenner's image on them. 

Sabo managed to dehumanize Jenner in the process. 

 

This goes beyond critiquing Jenner's politics. This is gross.

 

(H/T: NNNext)