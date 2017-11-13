ASOS and GLAAD Team Up For Gender Neutral Clothing Line

ASOS has teamed up with GLAAD to launch a gender-fluid clothing line.

The clothing line emphasizes advocacy through fashion.

GLAAD tapped the company to help create the clothing line as part of their "Together" Campaign.

The "Together" Campaign utilizes the ampersand logo and works to show the "power of our voices together." Along with encouraging people to stand together as it takes everyone.

The clothing line features sweatshirts, tees, and statement jewelry and starts at $13.

“13 Reasons Why” star Tommy Dorfman, and LGBTQ influencers Richie Shazam and Adam Eli were tapped to model the new line.

We're proud to partner with @glaad to bring you a collection, featuring @tommy.dorfman, that furthers the mission of equality. The ampersand represents the power of our voices together, standing with all people subject to discrimination. Together, we stand. A post shared by ASOS (@asos) on Nov 3, 2017 at 8:54am PDT

We can't wait to see you rocking the new clothing line!