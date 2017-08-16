Atari & LGBT Media Pair Up to Make More Inclusive Games

When it comes to the entertainment world, the video game portion reigns supreme and gets bigger each and every year with what they are able to develop. Within that world, however, remains a vastly large untapped resource that one company is taking advantage of in a big way. This resource is us, the LGBT community, and Atari sees value in that with its most recent announcement.

According to Engadget, Atari has formed a partnership with LGBT Media, the company behind the social app LGBTQutie, to reach more of the community. The deal will see LGBT Media acquire and "re-launch" Atari's city-building game Pridefest by taking advantage of its connections to the LGBTQ community, including an expansion of the title's social side. Ultimately, the two hope to create a "new standard" for gaming in a demographic that they see as underserved.

I think this is a fascinating idea. Given that the LGBT community has $830 billion dollars in buying power is one thing, but its our due time to finally get recognition in this field and see what a massive company like Atari can create that allows us to feel more inclusive and wanted. Granted, its always fun to play the classics and the newbies in the field, but its going to be very interesting to see the characters and games that will relate to us not only on a game level, but a personal level as well.

Sidenote: if they can bring Spyro The Dragon back in some capacity, gay or straight I don't care, please do. It's still my alltime favorite game that was discontinued and I would love to see it get some new life!