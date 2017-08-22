Aussie Hunk Ryan Cooper Goes Full Frontal In 'Rough Night'!

You remember handsome Australian hunk Ryan Cooper as the stripper who meets his early demise in Rough Night, the recent comedy film starring Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, and Illana Glazer.

Watch and DO my #mondaymoves workout in my story... Then try this ostentatious shirt removal move .. - @gavinoneillphoto @therealpaullamb @bobbybujisicmakeup A post shared by Ryan Cooper (@mrryancooper) on Jul 17, 2017 at 8:45am PDT

We won't give any more away about Cooper's role in the film, in case you want to see it.

We will, however, point you in the direction of some screencaps from his nude scene in the film.

Click HERE to see Ryan go full frontal! (NSFW!)

H/T: OMG