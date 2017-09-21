Aussie Rugby Legend Kisses Teammate In Show Of Support For Marriage Equality

Legendary Australian Rugby star Andrew Johns threw his support behind marriage equality in a beautiful, brilliant way!

How better to show you support the right to love equally than by participating in an act of love?!

2 boys from Cessnock will be voting yes @billypeden13. Ha ha sorry bill A post shared by Andrew Johns (@ajohns74) on Sep 17, 2017 at 1:25am PDT

Upon his retirement, Rugby League Week named Johns the greatest rugby player of the last 30 years. He, the Australian Rugby League, and the Australian Rugby Union have come out in support of marriage equality,

Meanwhile, NSW Waratahs player Israel Folau recently came out against same-sex marriage.