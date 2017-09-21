Austin Armacost Dragged On Twitter After Sharing 'Brave' Photo
Instinct Staff | September 21, 2017
Austin Armacost is a polarizing figure.
Best known as a reality tv star, he's appeared on shows like Celebrity Big Brother, and LOGO's The A List: New York.
He's also known for showing a fair amount of skin on his social media.
While many find him attractive, some find him completely unbearable.
And now, one of Austin's latest social media posts has drawn an exceptional amount of criticism.
He writes:
"This is my body. No 6 pack, no bulging biceps, & a little chubby BUT I LOVE my body. Don't like it, unfollow #FuckTheHaters #Happy"
Since it's clear that Austin's is in great shape, Twitter had a hard time seeing what was "brave" about the photo.
What do you think of Austin's tweet?
H/T: Gay Star News
