Austin Armacost Dragged On Twitter After Sharing 'Brave' Photo

Austin Armacost is a polarizing figure.

Best known as a reality tv star, he's appeared on shows like Celebrity Big Brother, and LOGO's The A List: New York.

He's also known for showing a fair amount of skin on his social media.

While many find him attractive, some find him completely unbearable.

And now, one of Austin's latest social media posts has drawn an exceptional amount of criticism.

This is my body. No 6 pack, no bulging biceps, & a little chubby BUT I LOVE my body. Don't like it, unfollow #FuckTheHaters #Happy pic.twitter.com/x4wZ1Hgbvg — Austin Armacost (@austinarmacost) September 20, 2017

He writes:

Since it's clear that Austin's is in great shape, Twitter had a hard time seeing what was "brave" about the photo.

what the fuck is this shit ? — Evan O'Leary (@eolaoire) September 20, 2017

I'd do the whole "Hold my beer" thing and post my own torso selfie only most of you are probably eating your tea about now. — Tim (@TimForde) September 20, 2017

Omg thank you for being so brave pic.twitter.com/7i4i9v4ArE — BITTER 'OL LEMON (@anthnyjsph) September 20, 2017

This is my body. No 6 pack, no bulging biceps, & a little chubby BUT I LOVE my body. Don't like it, unfollow #FuckTheHaters #Happy pic.twitter.com/KY2v2pJA9b — Chris (@chrisdclegg) September 20, 2017

What do you think of Austin's tweet?

H/T: Gay Star News