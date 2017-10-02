Australia Is Voting Yes On Same-Sex Marriage, Poll Finds

Australians are coming out strong in their support of marriage equality.

According to a Sky News ReachTel poll, the 'yes' vote is forecast to win the government's postal survey.

Of 5,000 people surveyed, more than 64 per cent indicated that they've already submitted their ballot, and that they voted "yes."

Another six percent indicated an intention to vote "yes," while only 15.5 percent said they voted "no."

It's estimated that 79 percent of Australians have already submitted their vote.

Tiernan Brady of The Equality Campaign told Sky News:

“People understand the power of their vote and [the poll] reflects what we’ve been hearing on the doors and phone calls … that the vast majority of people have voted. "The vast majority of people see that this is not a normal political question … They understand this is about real people’s lives, real people’s dignity.”

Next Tuesday, the Australian Bureau of Statistics is expected to release the tally vote, which is estimated to include 50% of registered voters.

The postal survey is scheduled to close on November 7.