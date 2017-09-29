Australian Christians Call For Prayer, Fasting To Stop Same-Sex Marriage

Many Australian celebrities have come out in support of marriage equality.

And it's because of the country's growing support for same-sex marriage that Australian Christian clergy are calling on the faithful to pray and fast for one month, as a “miracle for marriage."

A press release from Christian Newswire reads:

Australian Christians are asking for prayer from all over the world for a “miracle for marriage” in Australia. The ballots must be posted back by the end of October. The Catholic Church has called for a month of ‘Prayer and Fasting for Marriage and Families’ through the month of October 2017. The broad Australian church is also supporting this historic call for prayer and fasting. James Condon, a Commissioner with the Salvation Army, and the head of Strategic Church Relations for the National Day of Prayer & Fasting said, “Support for this historic initiative by the Catholic Church is gathering momentum. Key Aboriginal Christian leaders are also supporting this call for prayer and fasting to protect marriage from redefinition.”

H/T: Joe My God