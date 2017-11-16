Australian Couple Said They'd Divorce If Marriage Equality Is Legalized, Now Reportedly Silent

Perhaps you'll recall Nick and Sarah Jensen, a married couple from Australia?

Although they've been together for twelve years, the Christian couple perviously said that if Australia were to legalize same-sex marriage, they'd get a divorce.

In 2015, Nick Jensen penned an op-ed piece for Canberra City News, in which he wrote:

"Marriage is the union of a man and a woman before a community in the sight of God. And the marriage of any couple is important to God regardless of whether that couple recognises God’s involvement or authority in it. "My wife and I, as a matter of conscience, refuse to recognise the government’s regulation of marriage if its definition includes the solemnisation of same sex couples."

Even after divorce, Jensen said that he and his wife would continue refer to each other as “husband” and “wife," and also consider themselves married in the eyes of God and the Church.

But when some pointed out that divorce is a sin, Nick penned a follow-up article.

He stated:

"When we make the statement that we would get a “divorce”, it is really more of an annulment of our “State marriage”. Our marriage under our church and God would still remain, and in this way we would not have broken any of our wedding vows or Biblical definitions."

But now that Australia has voted "yes" to marriage equality, the couple has reportedly fallen silent.

In fact, Gay Star News has said that they reached out to Nick Jensen for comment, and have not received a response.