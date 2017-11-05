Australian Kid Campaigners Take a Stance for Same-Sex Marriage

The debate for same-sex marriage in Australia has created one the greatest divisions in their history. For a country that many feel is open-minded and progressive, it is surprising to know that same-sex marriage is not already law of the land.

With Australia’s same-sex marriage survey closing on November 7th, many have taken to different campaigns urging voters to help in the passing of this law. Results from the survey are due on November 15th when we will know if Australia joins the ranks of the 24 other countries around the world who have already legalized same-sex marriages.

One point of view that has gotten much attention is of the Australian youth. Both positive and negative opinions have risen from a video that journalist Patrick Abboud has hosted via The Feed SBS Viceland featuring kid campaigners from Australia that has posed their perspective on this very important political and social issue. The video depicts a young boy, six-year-old Archie, who is shown spreading love by placing rainbow flags in mailboxes as he rides his bicycle from home to home. This interview with Archie is juxtaposed with protests by religious groups who are against the Australian same-sex law. The video also leads to rural Australia to show a teenager, Jim, who has taken his platform for same-sex marriage to Instagram—asking Aussies to put on some rainbow socks and snapping their pic.

Here’s the video that is making waves with controversy.