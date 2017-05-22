Australian Man Tests Positive For HIV During PrEP Trial

Australia has recorded its first case of a PrEP user contracting HIV; the man was participating in a PrEP trial in Victoria.

The Age reports:

A man has tested positive to HIV at a Melbourne clinic while participating in a trial of PrEP, an antiretroviral drug credited with preventing the spread of the disease. This has sparked fears in the gay community about possible resistance to the medication - particularly after rumours about the strain circulated on social media over the weekend. However, it is not yet known whether the man has contracted a drug-resistant strain, or if something else is to blame.

Regarding the study The Age shares:

Doherty Institute director and infectious diseases physician, University of Melbourne professor Sharon Lewin said all people who start HIV treatment have a test for their own resistance to the drug before they begin the medication. She said once researchers at The Alfred have determined whether the man had been correctly and consistently taking PrEP, the HIV virus itself will be analysed for resistance. "In cases of someone testing HIV positive while taking PrEP, we would first take a detailed history to understand how PrEP is being taken and potential exposures," she said. "We would then look at the genetic code of the virus as this can tell us whether it is a drug-resistant strain, or a non-resistant strain. We would also look quite closely at drug levels in blood and the immune response to the virus, when the anti-body test became positive."

Only two cases have been confirmed in which an individual taking PrEP medication correctly contracted a drug-resistant strain of HIV. Both were reported in 2016, one in Toronto and one in New York.

(H/T: Towleroad)