Australian Politician Blames Hackers For Alleged 'Like' Of Gay Porn Tweet

An Australian politician has claimed that hackers are responsible for the alleged "like" of an explicit gay porn video, made by his Twitter account.

The activity, reportedly made by the account of Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne, was first noticed last night by other Twitter users.

It’s just past 2am in Australia and the leader of the government in the House of Representatives has liked some pretty explicit porn. pic.twitter.com/m7dsknonjP — Mark Di Stefano (@MarkDiStef) November 15, 2017

A bot dedicated to tracking what Australian politicians "like" on Twitter, also noticed the activity. (NSFW link)

After undoing the "like," Pyne tweeted:

I was hacked overnight! I was at 2am. Someone tried to hack my social media yesterday. Maybe they are making mischief over the plebiscite? — Christopher Pyne (@cpyne) November 15, 2017

In response, former Liberal senator Cory Bernardi said that the hack should be investigated as a matter of security.

Deeply concerned about national security implications of hacking of Pyne’s social media account. Need full investigation and report in case is foreign agent trying to influence elections. #auspol pic.twitter.com/JT447lqygK — Cory Bernardi (@corybernardi) November 15, 2017

Some people noticed a similarity to an incident in which US Senator Ted Cruz's Twitter account allegedly "liked" a pornographic tweet.

Christopher Pyne has been a vocal supporter in Australia's fight for marriage equality.

H/T: Gay Star News