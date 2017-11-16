Australian Politician Blames Hackers For Alleged 'Like' Of Gay Porn Tweet
An Australian politician has claimed that hackers are responsible for the alleged "like" of an explicit gay porn video, made by his Twitter account.
The activity, reportedly made by the account of Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne, was first noticed last night by other Twitter users.
A bot dedicated to tracking what Australian politicians "like" on Twitter, also noticed the activity. (NSFW link)
After undoing the "like," Pyne tweeted:
In response, former Liberal senator Cory Bernardi said that the hack should be investigated as a matter of security.
Some people noticed a similarity to an incident in which US Senator Ted Cruz's Twitter account allegedly "liked" a pornographic tweet.
Christopher Pyne has been a vocal supporter in Australia's fight for marriage equality.
H/T: Gay Star News
