Australian Politician Proposes To Partner Amid Same-Sex Marriage Debate In Parliament

This is incredibly sweet!

Australian MP Tim Wilson was overcome with emotion when he proposed to his longtime partner Ryan Bolger during a parliamentary debate over same-sex marriage.

Said Wilson:

“The person I have to thank most is my partner Ryan. You’ve had to tolerate more than most because you’ve had to put up with me.

"This debate has been the soundtrack to our relationship. We both know this isn't the reason we got involved in poilitics."