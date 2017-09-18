Australian Rugby Hunk Is Helping To Fight For Marriage Equality

We're absolutely in love with Australian rugby hunk David Pocock!

Time and time again, he's proven to be a massive ally to the LGBT community.

Back in 2015, he risked his career to call out a homophobic slur, during a match.

Then, last year, he appeared in a campaign to speak out against homophobia.

Now, he's helping out his fellow Aussies by supporting the fight for marriage equality.

A teammate, 28-year-old Israel Folau, came out against same-sex marriage, writing:

“I love and respect people for who they are and their opinions, but personally I will not support gay marriage.”

In response, David tweeted:

When my survey arrives I’ll #VoteYes for justice and love. #MarriageEquality — David Pocock (@pocockdavid) September 13, 2017

In addition, David had been helping to encourage people to verify their enrollment and eligibility to ensure they'd be able to participate on the postal vote for marriage equality.

Additionally, David publicly declared that he wouldn't get married to his partner, Emma Palandri, until same-sex marriage was made legal.

Thank you for being a tremendous ally, David Pocock!

#StrengthToCare campaign launched today. First video up on YouTube, the rest will be released during June. Hoping to get a conversation going around our ideas of strength and what it means to have 'stregth to care.' A post shared by David Pocock (@davidpocock) on May 25, 2016 at 1:03am PDT

