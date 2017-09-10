Australia's First Openly Gay Rugby Player Got The League To Support Marriage Equality

Ian Roberts / via Richard Dobson

Ian Roberts is a gay icon in his own right.

The UK born athlete spent two decades being a professional rugby player for multiple teams like the South Sydney Rabbitohs or the North Queensland Cowboys.

Then, in 1995, during the height of his career, Roberts came out as gay. This made him not only the first rugby player to come out, but also the first prominent athlete in Australia to do it too.

But that wasn’t all for Ian Roberts. After eventually retiring from the sport, Roberts went to become a model and actor with a moderate level of success. He cameoed in movies like Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones, a lead role in the film Saltwater, and roles in tv series like Underbelly: A Tale of Two Cities.

But, perhaps the most notable thing he’s done since his coming out in 1995 is to use all of that capital he’s built up for some good use.

You see, Roberts was affected by the suicide of a 13-year-old boy named Tyrone Unsworth.

“The poor kid was bullied at school for being gay,” Roberts told the Daily Telegraph, “That’s what triggered me into doing this. His passing will not be in vain.”

Roberts decided to take action to create a better future. To do that, he wrote an email to Todd Greenberg, the chief of Australia’s National Rugby League.

Tyrone Unsworth / via The Daily Telegraph

In that note, which can be read in full down below, he reached out to Greenberg in hopes that he could convince the Rugby League to support the Same-Sex Marriage vote.

And it turns out, his hopes became a reality.

“I have tears in my eye mate. I’ve never felt so proud about our game. This will save lives,” Roberts said, “This is a moment in time that will be remembered forever.”

And his hopes are that by having the NRL’s support, more people will be willing to vote yes and stope discriminating against LGBTQ people.

“Rugby league has been so strong in breaking down barriers and raising awareness about many issues,” Roberts professed, “Whether it’s to do with indigenous Australians or domestic violence against women.

“It’s about saving lives because that’s the power our game has.”

In addition, Greenberg agreed and said that voting yes and supporting Same-Sex Marriage goes along perfectly with what the league believes in.

“There is a place for everyone in our game,” Greenberg said.

“And we need to treat everyone equally both on and off the field and that’s why we will publicly support the same-sex marriage proposal.”

Ian Roberts in his pomp during his breakthrough season with #souths in #1989. Proper hard he was. #rugbyleague pic.twitter.com/UVdbsF68Ca — dressingshed.com (@thedressingshed) September 2, 2017