Australia's PM Hopes To Legalize Same-Sex Marriage In Time For Christmas

Close to eight million Australians voted "yes" in a postal survey that asked if laws should be changed to allow same-sex couples to marry.

And now, to honor the voice of the people, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said that the government will aim to pass the legislation that would allow same-sex couples to marry before the end of the year.

He said:

“The Australian people have spoken, and they have voted overwhelmingly ‘yes’ for marriage equality. They voted yes for fairness, they voted yes for commitment, they voted yes for love. "And now it is up to us here in the parliament of Australia to get on with it, to get on with the job the Australian people have tasked us to do and get this done. This year. Before Christmas. That must be our commitment.”

