Average Penis Size Has Dramatically Increased, According To Study

Perhaps you can measure time in inches...

In just one year, the average penis size has increased considerably, according to a new study.

Last year a survey conducted by Kings College London found that the average man's penis length was 5.16 inches.

Now, just one year later, the average size of 18-34 year olds’ penis has grown to 6.1 inches, nearly a full inch longer.

However, some speculate the discrepancy might have something to do with the way the two studies were carried out.

According to reports, last year's participants were measured by professionals, whereas this year, men were asked to volunteer the size of their manhood in an online survey.

Do you think the participants were exaggerating? Or is there something in the water?

H/T: Attitude