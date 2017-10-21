Award-winning Horror Short ‘PYOTR495’ Tackles Russia’s Homophobia

Happy early-Halloween!

With only a week and a half left till the ever awaited holiday of tricks and treats, there’s one video out that’s looking to use our need be frightened for good.

Ask yourselves, what’s really scary? Answer? The fact that there are still countless countries and places in the world where being gay can end up getting you hurt or killed.

That’s what award-winning short “PYOTR495” wants you to remember (while also entertaining you and freaking you out at the same time).

The film premiered officially today and stars The Americans and Orphan Black actor Alex Ozerov.

The story’s plot synopsis goes:

“Set one evening in present-day Moscow, 16 year-old Pyotr is baited by an ultra-nationalist group known for their violent abductions and attacks bolstered by Russia’s LGBT Propaganda Law, but Pyotr has a dangerous secret.”

Check out the full video down below and see if the plot twist will get you. Try not to jump.