Awesome Dad Wears Tutu To Dance With Daughter In School Performance

A man from Knoxville, Tenn. is receiving special praise for his parenting skills.

Thanh Tran is a home inspector and fitness enthusiast. He's also an awesome father.

Just check out this Instagram snap he recently shared:

Dad life 101, you participate in every parent night no matter what it is. Even if it calls for tutu for ballet night. But the look back smile from her made it all worth it. Not gonna lie, my calves and toes were cramping up . #dadlife #parentnight #butdidyoudie A post shared by Thanh Tran (@tran247fitness) on Nov 14, 2017 at 6:30am PST

Since his pregnant wife was unable to attend, Thanh dressed up in a leotard and a tutu for ballet night at his daughter's school.

On Instagram, he wrote:

"Dad life 101, you participate in every parent night no matter what it is. Even if it calls for tutu for ballet night. But the look back smile from her made it all worth it. Not gonna lie, my calves and toes were cramping up."

Although Thanh and his wife didn't respond to Yahoo! News's request for a comment, people on social media were happy to pay compliments to the devoted dad.

One person shared:

"Such an amazing dad. She and Rebecca are so blessed to have you."

Another remarked:

CBS affiliate WVLT recently caught up with Thanh, his wife, and his daughter Adriana, to learn more about their fun night of bonding.