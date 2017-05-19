'Bachelorette' Contestant Makes Transphobic Comment In Bio

The Bacherlorette hasn't even begun airing, but contestant bios were released on Wednesday and one suitor is already in hot water.

Firefighter Bryce is facing transphobia claims based on this comment in his bio. When asked to describe his greatest dating fear, Bryce shares:

What's your biggest date fear? The chick is actually a dude.

Needless to say, many Bachelorette fans weren't thrilled and Bryce is currently being read for filth on social media.

Lowkey watch Bachelorette with my grandma and i just want yall to know i will be physically avoiding that channel if they keep Bryce. — The Final Pam (@Beezums1) May 18, 2017

Bryce from the Bachelorette needs to humble thyself. head shaped like a slice of bread. i promise no trans woman wants ur Kia Soul head ass. pic.twitter.com/9illA3ZPAo — emi (@sluttysunflower) May 19, 2017

well ‘Bryce’ from The Bachelorette, my biggest fear is that my weird-headed Elven date turns out to be a transphobe pic.twitter.com/H5T1JDFOrF — Bec Shaw (@Brocklesnitch) May 19, 2017

What do you think of Bryce's comment?

(H/T: NNNext)