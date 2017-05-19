'Bachelorette' Contestant Makes Transphobic Comment In Bio
Instinct Staff | May 19, 2017
The Bacherlorette hasn't even begun airing, but contestant bios were released on Wednesday and one suitor is already in hot water.
Firefighter Bryce is facing transphobia claims based on this comment in his bio. When asked to describe his greatest dating fear, Bryce shares:
What's your biggest date fear? The chick is actually a dude.
Needless to say, many Bachelorette fans weren't thrilled and Bryce is currently being read for filth on social media.
What do you think of Bryce's comment?
(H/T: NNNext)
JR
