'Bachelorette' Contestant Makes Transphobic Comment In Bio

Instinct Staff | May 19, 2017

The Bacherlorette hasn't even begun airing, but contestant bios were released on Wednesday and one suitor is already in hot water.

Firefighter Bryce is facing transphobia claims based on this comment in his bio. When asked to describe his greatest dating fear, Bryce shares:

What's your biggest date fear? The chick is actually a dude.

Needless to say, many Bachelorette fans weren't thrilled and Bryce is currently being read for filth on social media.

What do you think of Bryce's comment?

 

Jesus fucking Christ. What he said is what any straight guy would say. Stop being so easily offended. 

And some guys are into that. Doesn't mean you have to say it out loud and denounce a person based on how they are on the outside. We are all human, bleed the same blood, cry the same tears and so on.

