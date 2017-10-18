Barack Obama Chooses Gay Man to Paint His Official Portrait

As if we couldn't love Barack Obama even more, he has now chosen a gay man artist to paint his official portrait. Awesome!

"The Virgin Martyr Saint Cecilia" 2010 oil on canvas A post shared by Kehinde Wiley (@kehindewiley) on Jun 1, 2017 at 10:11am PDT

The artists name is Kehinde Wiley, who is best known for his stunning paintings of young African American men in a glorified yet hyper realistic and modern style.

From the series World Stage Brazil "Santos Dumont - the Father of Aviation II" 2009 oil on linen 78 x 156 inches A post shared by Kehinde Wiley (@kehindewiley) on Jan 7, 2017 at 3:49am PST

The Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery made the announcement on Monday:

Studio session #kehindewiley A post shared by Kehinde Wiley (@kehindewiley) on Jul 11, 2016 at 11:04am PDT

“The Portrait Gallery is absolutely delighted that Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald have agreed to create the official portraits of our former President and First Lady,” said Kim Sajet, director of the National Portrait Gallery. “Both have achieved enormous success as artists, but even more, they make art that reflects the power and potential of portraiture in the 21st century.”

St. Sebastian II, 2006 oil and enamel on canvas 96 x 72 inches #kehindewiley #historicalfrankness #blacklivesmatter A post shared by Kehinde Wiley (@kehindewiley) on Sep 12, 2015 at 2:37pm PDT

Amy Sherald, who won first-prize for the Portrait Gallery’s 2016 Outwin Boochever Portrait Competition, will paint Michelle Obama's picture.

Congrats to Kehinde and Amy!