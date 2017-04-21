Barry Manilow Reveals Why He Waited So Long To Come Out

Barry Manilow publicly came out as gay in an exclusive interview with People magazine, earlier this month.

The 73-year-old singer also spoke about his marriage to manager Garry Kief, in 2014.

People reports:

…the couple has stayed together for 39 years, all while remaining mum on his sexuality — an open secret to some in his long-devoted, mostly female fan base, a shock to others — and even stepping out and living with once-rumored love interest Linda Allen during his relationship with Kief. Manilow admits he’s always been hesitant to discuss the relationship — and to come out publicly, even after he finally married Kief in a clandestine ceremony at their 53-

And now, on the TODAY show, Manilow reveals why he waited so long to speak publicly about his sexuality, and relationship.

"I'm a private guy, I'm a musician. "Yes, fame hit me, but I never really wanted to go on that ride. "So I kept my dogs to myself, I kept my home to myself. "So this part is uncomfortable."

He then clarified:

"Not the topic. No, I'm not uncomfortable about that. "Gary and I have been together for going on 4o years."

Watch: