Batter Up! Who are the Hottest Baseball Players Right Now?

As this season of Major League Baseball is rounding third base and almost heading to a close (sports pun), there is one thing that is still undeniable: just how hot some of the guys who play this sport truly are!

Whether you like the beefier and beardier Boston Red Sox type or more of a clean cut and polished New York Yankees type, chances are that one of these guys will make your bat as shiny as possible if given the opportunity.

Most incredible man I know! Soon to turn 90!!! A post shared by Matt Harvey (@mattharvey33) on Aug 13, 2017 at 4:43pm PDT

Matt Harvey: New York Mets

Vote for my bro @ncboomstick23 Vota por mi hermano para el juego de estrellas https://www.mlb.com/all-star/ballot?tcid=ASG17_mlb_shortcontent A post shared by Robinson Cano (@robinsoncano) on Jun 26, 2017 at 1:42pm PDT

Robinson Cano & Nelson Cruz: Seattle Mariners

Got a little gift for the Champs!! Thanks @adidasBaseball for the Reigning Champ gear. #teamadidas A post shared by Kris Bryant (@kris_bryant17) on Mar 31, 2017 at 7:57am PDT

Kris Bryant: Chicago Cubs

"It's tough being a good looking person in an average looking world" - @robgsellman A post shared by Noah Syndergaard (@nsyndergaard) on May 25, 2017 at 1:34pm PDT

Noah Syndergaard: New York Mets

#kevinkiermaier A post shared by Kevin Kiermaier Fanpage (@kevinkiermaier39) on Aug 3, 2014 at 4:05pm PDT

Kevin Kiermaier: Tampa Bay Rays

Bryce Harper: Washington Nationals