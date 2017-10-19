Ryan Shea's picture

Batter Up! Who are the Hottest Baseball Players Right Now?

Ryan Shea | October 19, 2017

As this season of Major League Baseball is rounding third base and almost heading to a close (sports pun), there is one thing that is still undeniable:  just how hot some of the guys who play this sport truly are!

Whether you like the beefier and beardier Boston Red Sox type or more of a clean cut and polished New York Yankees type, chances are that one of these guys will make your bat as shiny as possible if given the opportunity.

 

 

 

Most incredible man I know! Soon to turn 90!!!

A post shared by Matt Harvey (@mattharvey33) on

Matt Harvey: New York Mets 

 

Robinson Cano & Nelson Cruz: Seattle Mariners

 

 

Got a little gift for the Champs!! Thanks @adidasBaseball for the Reigning Champ gear. #teamadidas

A post shared by Kris Bryant (@kris_bryant17) on

Kris Bryant: Chicago Cubs 

 

 

"It's tough being a good looking person in an average looking world" - @robgsellman

A post shared by Noah Syndergaard (@nsyndergaard) on

Noah Syndergaard: New York Mets 

 

 

#kevinkiermaier

A post shared by Kevin Kiermaier Fanpage (@kevinkiermaier39) on

Kevin Kiermaier: Tampa Bay Rays 

 

Bryce Harper: Washington Nationals 

 

 

 

 

