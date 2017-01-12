'Baywatch' Trailer Gets Zac Efron Abs Edit

If, like us, the main draw of the Baywatch film is Zac Efron--and Zac Efron's abs--then this Zac Efron edit of the Baywatch trailer courtesy of DNA Magazine is for you. (For the record, we're also fully committed to seeing Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's abs and everything else, so feel free to give us that trailer edit too!)

Check out Zac in action!

Are you planning to see Baywatch (or as we affectionately call it: Zac Attack)??

(H/T: Boy Culture)