BBC Presenter Comes Out As Gay

Olympic silver medallist turned BBC presenter Colin Jackson has come out as gay.

Nine years ago, a gay flight attendant gabbed to a tabloid newspaper about an affair he had with the former athlete.

Although Jackson would deny the truth of the story at the time, he now admits it prompted him to come out to his parents and other family members.

Appearing on the Swedish show, Rainbow Heroes, Jackson says:

“I was waiting for them in the kitchen. They walked in and they sat down. “My mother could see my face and I was quite distraught. “It didn’t faze them at all. “I just realised, I’ve got the best parents."

On the Rainbow Heroes segment, Jackson speaks with Swedish LGBT athletes, high-jumper Kajsa Bergqvist, and long-jumper Peter Häggström.

The BBC presenter says that he chose not to come out when the tabloid story broke, because he didn't want the subject of his sexuality to be “sensationalized.”

He said:

“The way you asked me, it was a whole storytelling kind of thing and you were just interested in the way it affected me sports-wise, emotionally-wise and my preparation.”

Congratulations on living your truth, Colin Jackson!