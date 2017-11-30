This Bearded Daddy and His Dog Are Spreading Holiday Cheer

You know that Christmas movie you HAVE to watch in order for it to feel like the holidays? Mine are Love Actually, The Family Stone, Home Alone (1 & 2), How the Grinch Stole Christmas (the animated classic)—the list goes on and on! There’s nothing like curling up under a blanket or having these on in the background while you decorate for your queer Christmas.

Someone who I know shares this sentiment is Cliff who I recently came across on Instagram. Cliff posts cosplay photos depicting different movies with his partner in crime Roxie—did I mention Roxie is Cliff’s dog? A Cavalier King Charles Spaniel to be exact—a cute furry friend that will make your heart grow three sizes not just during the holidays but all year around.

Cliff is a handsome bearded redhead that has paid homage to easily over 100 films with his adorable photo shoots. Just look these holiday shots of the #gayginger and his #puppyofinstagram that will get in the holiday spirit!

I said, "next," dammit, this is not the DMV. #badsanta #roxierockstar #asrequested by @cavaliersteffi A post shared by Cliff and Roxie (@cliffandroxie) on Nov 30, 2017 at 4:47am PST

Roxie says, "Tell me something I don't know." #loveactually #roxierockstar #asrequested by @jaxandtigs_cavsofmayhem @motherofcavaliers A post shared by Cliff and Roxie (@cliffandroxie) on Nov 29, 2017 at 4:49am PST

Find the true meaning of Christmas. Win money money money. Spectacular super colossal neighborhood lights and display contest. OH NO! My own dog gone commercial. #charliebrown #cavlife #beardlife A post shared by Cliff and Roxie (@cliffandroxie) on Dec 14, 2016 at 4:47am PST

The feeling you get being back at work after a long holiday weekend. Stink! Stank! Stunk! #thegrinch #roxierockstar #asrequested by @thestuntmonkey A post shared by Cliff and Roxie (@cliffandroxie) on Nov 27, 2017 at 4:09am PST

Our to do list is longer than Santa's but Roxie and I want to know your favorite holiday/winter movie. We will try and recreate it just for you. #tongueouttuesday #christmaswishlist #roxierockstar A post shared by Cliff and Roxie (@cliffandroxie) on Nov 21, 2017 at 7:18am PST

I mean—Come ON! You can’t resist looking at Roxie’s puppy dog eyes and not want to keep scrolling for more cuteness—and Cliff’s pretty easy on the eyes himself! If you’re as big a movie nut these two will definitely brighten up your day!

In case you’re not convinced—here are some of my favorites from @CliffandRoxie.

Roxie loves her new groomer Edward. Wanna play paper, rock, scissors again? #edwardscissorhands #timburton #roxierockstar A post shared by Cliff and Roxie (@cliffandroxie) on Nov 14, 2017 at 7:26am PST

Roxie and I wish you a good day. #throwback #aladdin #roxierockstar A post shared by Cliff and Roxie (@cliffandroxie) on Sep 28, 2017 at 7:10am PDT

IT'S ALIVE! IT'S ALIVE! Roxie keeps me in stitches. #brideoffrankenstein #roxierockstar #halloween A post shared by Cliff and Roxie (@cliffandroxie) on Oct 9, 2017 at 8:33am PDT

Back to work. Who you gonna call? #ghostbusters #flashbackmonday #roxierockstar A post shared by Cliff and Roxie (@cliffandroxie) on Sep 5, 2017 at 4:46am PDT

"I'm lucky I found this nut" #forrestgump #throwback #proudcavdad A post shared by Cliff and Roxie (@cliffandroxie) on Sep 4, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

There's no crying in baseball. Thank you @willowwiggles72 for throwing us the ball in the #tossaroundtheworld2017 Challenge. Who will catch it next? #aleagueoftheirown wn wn @tomhanks #roxierockstar A post shared by Cliff and Roxie (@cliffandroxie) on Aug 19, 2017 at 11:19am PDT

Suddenly and without warning, there was this total eclipse of the sun. It got very dark and there was this strange humming sound, like something from another world. And when the light came back this weird little plant was just sitting there. #littleshopofhorrors #solareclipse #roxierockstar A post shared by Cliff and Roxie (@cliffandroxie) on Aug 17, 2017 at 9:07am PDT

Going in to this work week like. #missionimpossible #flashbackmonday #roxierockstar A post shared by Cliff and Roxie (@cliffandroxie) on Aug 14, 2017 at 4:49am PDT

I could go on—but I’ll let you check it out for yourself! Oh—and they take requests! So send Cliff some of your favorite flix and maybe you will see Roxie step into the role of a lifetime! Do I hear Miracle on 34th Street? Mean Girls? Sister Act? The Graduate? Hocus Pocus? Bonnie and Clyde? Chicago? Annie Hall? Okay--I'll stop now.

I can’t wait to see what this cinefile and his four-legged best friend come up with next!