This Bearded Daddy and His Dog Are Spreading Holiday Cheer

David Lopez | November 30, 2017
You know that Christmas movie you HAVE to watch in order for it to feel like the holidays? Mine are Love Actually, The Family Stone, Home Alone (1 & 2), How the Grinch Stole Christmas (the animated classic)—the list goes on and on! There’s nothing like curling up under a blanket or having these on in the background while you decorate for your queer Christmas.

Someone who I know shares this sentiment is Cliff who I recently came across on Instagram. Cliff posts cosplay photos depicting different movies with his partner in crime Roxie—did I mention Roxie is Cliff’s dog? A Cavalier King Charles Spaniel to be exact—a cute furry friend that will make your heart grow three sizes not just during the holidays but all year around.

Cliff is a handsome bearded redhead that has paid homage to easily over 100 films with his adorable photo shoots. Just look these holiday shots of the #gayginger and his #puppyofinstagram that will get in the holiday spirit!

 

I said, "next," dammit, this is not the DMV. #badsanta #roxierockstar #asrequested by @cavaliersteffi

Roxie says, "Tell me something I don't know." #loveactually #roxierockstar #asrequested by @jaxandtigs_cavsofmayhem @motherofcavaliers

I mean—Come ON! You can’t resist looking at Roxie’s puppy dog eyes and not want to keep scrolling for more cuteness—and Cliff’s pretty easy on the eyes himself! If you’re as big a movie nut these two will definitely brighten up your day!

In case you’re not convinced—here are some of my favorites from @CliffandRoxie.

 

Roxie loves her new groomer Edward. Wanna play paper, rock, scissors again? #edwardscissorhands #timburton #roxierockstar

Roxie and I wish you a good day. #throwback #aladdin #roxierockstar

IT'S ALIVE! IT'S ALIVE! Roxie keeps me in stitches. #brideoffrankenstein #roxierockstar #halloween

Back to work. Who you gonna call? #ghostbusters #flashbackmonday #roxierockstar

"I'm lucky I found this nut" #forrestgump #throwback #proudcavdad

Going in to this work week like. #missionimpossible #flashbackmonday #roxierockstar

I could go on—but I’ll let you check it out for yourself! Oh—and they take requests! So send Cliff some of your favorite flix and maybe you will see Roxie step into the role of a lifetime! Do I hear Miracle on 34th StreetMean Girls? Sister Act? The GraduateHocus Pocus? Bonnie and Clyde? Chicago? Annie Hall? Okay--I'll stop now.

I can’t wait to see what this cinefile and his four-legged best friend come up with next!

