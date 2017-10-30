Being Gay Doesn’t Right Your Wrongs!

Why Are Celebrities Coming Out To Deflect From Their Mistakes?

For many of us, coming out of the closet was truly releasing a burden from your shoulders. Now, as this Instinct writer has been viewing the world: a handful of people are coming out of the closet as a ruse to deflect from their mistakes. As you’ve definitely heard, Academy Award winning actor, Kevin Spacey, came out of the closet. For many of us, including those who have the inside scoop into Hollywood, Spacey’s sexuality was not a shock. He joked about being out of the closet as he hosted The Tony Awards and various mentions of his “privacy” were always in the know. Although in Spacey’s case, maybe he wanted his personal life to be private because he allegedly likes his men much younger than him.

In reality, when an actor or popular figure comes out of the closet; gay people pretty much already knew. Case and point – check out this hilarious meme below:

Coming out is something that should be celebrated and done on your own terms. Spacey comes out of the closet and it is obviously the hot topic for today and will be throughout the week. However, he didn’t come out because he’s so madly in love with someone and wants the world to know “this is me”. Instead, he decides to come out while apologizing and denying a sexual allegation made from RENT actor, Anthony Rapp. If you missed Spacey’s Instagram post about his sexuality, I’ve done the research for you:

Yes, Spacey “chooses to live as a gay man”. First and foremost, Spacey, what the hell?! Is he not aware that there are still tons of people who think homosexuality and pedophilia are the exact same thing?! Did he really just try to claim him being drunk as an excuse for almost molesting a teenager?! I’ve been drunk nearly all of my adult life and I’ve never used being inebriated as an excuse to hit on a child! I should not be grouped in with someone who may be wealthy, famous, and a popular figure because we’re both gay. Spacey is an alleged sexual predator and this isn’t his first time being accused from someone on serving inappropriate behavior:

The #weinsteinscandal has emboldened me-- #truth time. I was a Kevin Spacey fan until he assaulted a loved one. Time the dominoes fell pic.twitter.com/C0eiWEfHSO — Heather Unruh (@HeatherUnruh) October 13, 2017

There are plenty of other rumors circulating and believe me, since Rapp spoke his truth: These other rumors will be pouring out in the next week. Keep an eye out for it, because they are coming. Ever since Harvey Weinstein was revealed to be a creep – the Hollywood dominoes continue to fall. I’m going to be here with my eyes glued to the screen waiting to keep you all updated.

I’m glad I’m not the only person upset that Spacey is trying to deflect his attempt to molest a teenager. Countless others who work in the same industry on him are lighting their torches and revving to annihilate Spacey:

hello kevin spacey, "i was drunk and gay" is an excuse for like, table-dancing to britney spears, not attempted paedophilia — Gov. Scary Johnson (@neoliberals) October 30, 2017

Nope to Kevin Spacey's statement. Nope. There's no amount of drunk or closeted that excuses or explains away assaulting a 14-year-old child. — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) October 30, 2017

No no no no no! You do not get to “choose” to hide under the rainbow! Kick rocks! https://t.co/xJDGAxDjxz — Official Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) October 30, 2017

Bye bye, Spacey goodbye, it’s your turn to cry, that’s why we’ve gotta say goodbye. #ROSEARMY — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 30, 2017

There are so many more.

Why are public figures using coming out to deflect from their mistakes!? I tried to warn you all about this when Aaron Carter suddenly claimed to be bisexual (which I personally still don’t believe) as he was trying to deflect being in Hot Topics for his DUI and drug charge.

I’m tired of people using being gay or coming out of the closet as an excuse. I have been out of the closet since I came out of the god damn womb. But, if a public figure comes out – we’re expected to see them presenting awards at the HRC and a bunch of other shows that are seemingly supporting people just like Kevin Spacey.

Coming out is supposed to be for yourself and a peace of mind. I’m tired of seeing the gay – my – community get taken advantage of and being made a fool of. Not everyone wants to come out publicly or in an emotional video for viral fame. We are gay, we always have been, we always will be. It should not be a tool to use when we’re in trouble. No one cares that you’re gay, Spacey. We’re more focused on the alleged attempt to seduce a fourteen-year-old boy.

These thoughts are only from one Instinct writer and do not reflect the thoughts and opinions of Instinct Magazine.