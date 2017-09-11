Beloved LGBT Activist Shot, Killed In San Francisco

San Francisco lost a beloved LGBT activist, this weekend.

DJ Anthony Torres, known to friends as, "Bubbles," was fatally shot in his home neighborhood the Tenderloin, early on Saturday morning.

From SF Gate:

Torres, 44, was a fixture in the San Francisco club scene, regularly DJing house parties, marches and events. He was shot and killed Saturday at around 3 a.m. on the corner of Larkin and Myrtle streets in the Tenderloin, his attorney said. “The city loses a loving, special character, the type of person that makes San Francisco the great, unique place that it is,” said Jim Reilly, 44, Torres’ attorney and friend.

Bay Area NBC adds:

San Francisco detectives were investigating the homicide that occurred about 2:50 a.m. in the area of Larkin and Myrtle streets, police said. Officers arrived at the scene and found Torres suffering from one gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead, police said. "This is a disgrace, it's a hate crime, and it will not stand," Reilly said.A makeshift memorial for Torres emerged Sunday at the intersection where the shooting occurred, and a vigil was held later in the evening. At sunset, friends started playing one of Bubbles' favorite Donna Summer songs. And they danced. "Bubbles loved house music, Bubbles loved dancing, Bubbles loved making art, Bubbles loved all sorts of people," friend Charlotte Kaufman said. "He lived in the Tenderloin; the Tenderloin knew him extremely well."

"

On Facebook, Sister Roma reacted to the news of her friend's passing: