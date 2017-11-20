Ben Barnes Bares His Butt In Netflix Marvel Series 'The Punisher'

Have you been watching the new Netflix Marvel series, The Punisher?

If not, let us give you a compelling reason to give it a try!

The show stars Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle, aka the Punisher, who after avenging the death of his wife and children, sets out to take on New York's criminal underworld.

Meanwhile, playing the title character's best friend Billy Russo is Westworld star Ben Barnes.

In one episode, Ben gets naked for a sex scene, and afterward, we catch more than a passing glimpse at his butt.

By the way, according to TV Guide, this is the first male bare butt to feature in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Check it out:

The Punisher is available to stream now, on Netflix.

H/T: Attitude