Benham Brothers: Gays Are Suffering From "Depraved Minds" & "Daddy Issues"

There's nothing those bozo Benham Brothers love to talk about more than the gays. Gay sex! Daddy issues! They're all constantly on the brain for the Benham Bros!

This time they've visited the Liberty Counsel’s “Faith and Freedom” radio program where they decided to denounce the "darkened heart" and depraved mind" of the gays:

From Right Wing Watch:

“We’ve deconstructed gender,” he said. “It’s an ultimate attack on the Creator … So this is where we find ourselves as a culture, is with a depraved mind where we’re celebrating and even forcing others to participate in immorality.” “What the Lord wants,” Benham added, “He wants us to have life and this whole deconstruction of gender, this whole redefinition of marriage, all of these things is a mask for Satan who is robbing and killing and destroying these people who desperately want life. They want to seek the love of a father, trying to find it in the arms of another man and they’ll never find it there.”

Sounds like someone's projecting...

Listen to their interview here:

(H/T: Queerty)