Benham Brothers: God Sent Hurricanes To Punish Americans For Homosexuality, Gay Marriage
They're at it again!
Previously, the Benham Brothers said that they don’t want to live in a "bizarro world" where they can't discriminate against gays.
Now they're saying the death and destruction caused by recent hurricanes was a message from God, telling America that it must repent for accepting homosexuality and gay marriage.
Right Wing Watch has more:
Religious Right culture warriors David and Jason Benham published a video Monday in which they claimed “God is speaking” through hurricanes to send a message that America should repent for “breaching the boundaries of God” in regard to gender identity, gay marriage and homosexuality in general.
The Benham brothers posted a Facebook video on the anniversary of 9/11, warning that God had been using recent hurricanes to urge America to repent against its advancement of LGBTQ rights. The duo has previously labeled marriage equality “a mask for Satan,” and has gone so far as to claim that Satan is responsible for the existence of homosexuality.
You know, maybe they are right. Maybe God is sending Hurricanes as a warning to mankind. But, maybe it has not thing to do with homosexuality, transgenderism, same-sex marriage, abortion, etc. Maybe, just maybe, these are warnings to stop messing up the planet and start replenishing nature. If humanity continues to destroy nature without helping it recover, then this natural disasters are what are going to happen on larger and larger scales. Message received but translation is wrong.
So Boko Haram kidnaps and rapes school girls. North Korea is letting its people go hungry while they build nuclear bombs. Syria is using chemical weapons on its own citizens. But the thing that really makes God angry is gay marriage???? Who the hell wants to worship a divine monster like that? It's no wonder that participation in religion is declining in the U.S. I want nothing to do with the pyschopathic God of the religious right.
