Benham Brothers Warn HB2 Repeal Is Meant To Persecute Christians

The Benham Brothers are back to steal Christmas. Nah, they're just here to whine about the upcoming repeal of anti-LGBT HB2 in North Carolina and to spout their fears about the homosexual agenda.

Right Wing Watch reports:

In a video uploaded to their Facebook page today , the brothers warned that the move to repeal the law is nothing more than a “political shakedown” designed to allow LGBT activists to pass laws that will persecute Christians.

David said that the anti-discrimination ordinance originally passed by the Charlotte city council that set off the push to enact HB2 had “declared open season on Christians” and that similar new laws would sweep the state if HB2 is repealed.

“Here’s what they’re really after,” he said. “If you can repeal that, then they can go right back in and enact ordinances all over this state that will open up our bathrooms and our locker rooms to sexual predators; it will be open season on Christians that want to live out their faith in the marketplace and we will be targeted in the marketplace. That is exactly what is happening here.”

“House Bill 2 is the only hurdle the Human Rights Campaign and sexual activists need to remove so that they can go out and force participation in this sexual revolution,” David asserted.