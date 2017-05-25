Betsy DeVos Will Let States Discriminate Against LGBT Students

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos refuses to take a stand against discrimination of LGBT students. DeVos told the House Appropriations subcommittee that despite receiving federal funding, states can set their own rules on whether schools can discriminate regarding sexual orientation, race, and disability.

In her exchange with Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.), DeVos attempted to pass the buck, citing Office of Civil Rights and Title IX protections, but refused to assert that the Department of Education would deny federal funding to states and schools that licensed discrimination.

DeVos stated: “The bottom line is we believe that parents are the best equipped to make choices for their children’s schooling and education decisions. States and local communities are best equipped to make these decisions and framework.”

Clark concluded, saying, “I am shocked that you cannot come up with one example of discrimination that you would stand up for students.”

Watch the full exchange:

(H/T: Towleroad)