Bette Midler Destroys Trump & Betsy DeVos With One Savage Tweet
Instinct Staff | September 12, 2017
Legend, icon, and star Bette Midler, destroyed Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, along with her boss, Donald Trump.
And she did it using less than 140 characters!
DeVos announced that the Trump administration's would rollback President Obama's policies to protect victims of sexual assault on campus.
Per NPR's Tovia Smith, DeVos emphasized the need to balance the rights of alleged victims with those of the accused.
Midler, who couldn't take it any longer, took to Twitter to vent.
She writes:
And with that, she won the internet!
H/T: The Advocate
