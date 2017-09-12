Bette Midler Destroys Trump & Betsy DeVos With One Savage Tweet

Legend, icon, and star Bette Midler, destroyed Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, along with her boss, Donald Trump.

And she did it using less than 140 characters!

DeVos announced that the Trump administration's would rollback President Obama's policies to protect victims of sexual assault on campus.

Per NPR's Tovia Smith, DeVos emphasized the need to balance the rights of alleged victims with those of the accused.

Midler, who couldn't take it any longer, took to Twitter to vent.

She writes:

Betsy DeVos wants to roll back protections for sexual assault victims on campus, just in case her boss ever wants to visit a campus. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) September 10, 2017

And with that, she won the internet!

That's some A-1 trolling there, Divine Miss M!!! — Anita Finlay (@AnitaFinlay) September 10, 2017

Oh, Snap! That is good. — Dawne McDougall (@Mooca115) September 10, 2017

This would be absolutely hilarious; if it wasn't true. :-( ps, you rock Bette! — Bill Gould (@BillGould) September 10, 2017

For the life of me, I cannot understand condoning sexual assault on campuses. Why would they even approach this subject? — Sharon Smith (@slss1419) September 12, 2017

One of her rich friends' sons was accused on campus & this is the punishment for the rest of us — Lunenburg Pizza (@LunenburgPizza) September 11, 2017

H/T: The Advocate