Bette Midler Getting Replaced By Dolly Parton?

“Bette has signed on for one year. The entire run is almost sold out and now producers are looking for life after she leaves,” sources tell Straight Shuter. “The person that they all agree would be perfect to follow Bette is Dolly Parton. The show would literally be, “Hello, DOLLY!”

No deal has been reached yet with the country legend but she is top of the list even if Bette’s costume would need to be expanded in the bust area! Wink.