Bette Midler Getting Replaced By Dolly Parton?
We saw many a stars perform as Hedwig in "Hedwig and the Angry Inch." It's very common to replace the lead to either give them a break so they can return to reality or the switch is done to generate more buzz around the musical and its new star. Bette Midler has only just opened on Broadway in ‘Hello, Dolly’ and producers are already planning on replacing her.
“Bette has signed on for one year. The entire run is almost sold out and now producers are looking for life after she leaves,” sources tell Straight Shuter. “The person that they all agree would be perfect to follow Bette is Dolly Parton. The show would literally be, “Hello, DOLLY!”
No deal has been reached yet with the country legend but she is top of the list even if Bette’s costume would need to be expanded in the bust area! Wink.
Who would you rather see in the role? Better or Dolly?
Have you seen Bette as Dolly yet? Here she is during one of her curtain calls.
